ETSPJ hosting public forum on open records in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a forum Wednesday night to discuss public records.

The forum is open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in the Knox Room of the Knoxville News Sentinel, 2332 News Sentinel Drive.

Topics will include legislative changes to the public records act in the last three years and some key court decisions. The discussion will be led by Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government.

