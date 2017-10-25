East Tennessee city named safest in the state

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new SafeWise report named the safest cities in Tennessee and an East Tennessee town is at the top.

Oak Ridge was named the safest city in Tennessee. The report says the city has 0.07 violent crimes per 1,000 and 0.17 property crimes per 1,000.

The report believes the Not in Our City program plays a role in Oak Ridge’s success. The program creates neighborhood watch programs and cleans up neglected homes and areas.

According to the report, Tennessee ranks 45th for violent crime and 39th for property crime.

Loudon made No. 8 on the list and Church Hill in Hawkins County was No. 9.

Safest Cities in Tennessee

  1. Oak Ridge
  2. Signal Mountain
  3. Coopertown
  4. Brentwood
  5. Millersville
  6. Mount Carmel
  7. Nolensville
  8. Loudon
  9. Church Hill
  10. Medina
  11. Spring Hill
  12. Tiptonville
  13. Belle Meade
  14. Oakland
  15. Whiteville
  16. Pleasant View
  17. Greenbrier
  18. Germantown
  19. Erwin
  20. Gallatin

