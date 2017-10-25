East Tennessee city named safest in the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new SafeWise report named the safest cities in Tennessee and an East Tennessee town is at the top.

Oak Ridge was named the safest city in Tennessee. The report says the city has 0.07 violent crimes per 1,000 and 0.17 property crimes per 1,000.

The report believes the Not in Our City program plays a role in Oak Ridge’s success. The program creates neighborhood watch programs and cleans up neglected homes and areas.

According to the report, Tennessee ranks 45th for violent crime and 39th for property crime.

Loudon made No. 8 on the list and Church Hill in Hawkins County was No. 9.

Safest Cities in Tennessee

Oak Ridge Signal Mountain Coopertown Brentwood Millersville Mount Carmel Nolensville Loudon Church Hill Medina Spring Hill Tiptonville Belle Meade Oakland Whiteville Pleasant View Greenbrier Germantown Erwin Gallatin