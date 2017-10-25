MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) – A reported argument between brothers led to a house fire in Mascot, according to Rural/Metro, and one of them has not been accounted for.

Fire crews were called to a modular home Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Hudson Road just before 9 p.m. Rural/Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said the house is about 50 percent involved.

One of the two brothers has been found, but crews are still trying to determine the location of the other one.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more details. This is a breaking news story.

