Children to receive free Halloween costumes during Open Streets Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Open Streets Knoxville will be bringing the Halloween spirit to town this weekend.

The family-friendly event will feature many vendors and activities. The event is Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Several Knoxville businesses will be participating including Bow Tie Street Food, Honeybee Coffee Company, Stanley’s Greenhouse and more.

There will be coffee tastings, photo booths, taekwondo and yoga classes, giveaways and more.

Children can visit South Knox Elementary School during the event for free Halloween costumes. The school will have nine boxes of costumes funded by Project 360, a national grant.

“Open Streets is a great way showcase how the school serves as the nucleus of the community,” said Tanna Nicely, Principal at South Knox Elementary. “Children will have the opportunity to be active on a Sunday with their parents, businesses, and community groups celebrating one, big event together.”

Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event on Gay Street Bridge Council Place, Sevier Avenue and Waterfront Drive.

Attendees can park in the Dwight Kessel or City County Parking Garages. There is a city-owned parking lot near Kerbela Temple off of Mimosa Avenue. ADA parking will be located at South Knoxville Baptist Church on Dawson Street.