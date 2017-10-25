$6 million Central Street project underway in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Central Street will undergo a $6 million project by the end of this year.

The City of Knoxville announced the project will focus on the stormwater infrastructure of the roadway. The street connects downtown and North Knoxville.

City Council voted to authorize Mayor Madeline Rogero to execute a $4.7 million contract with Southern Constructors Inc. This is the same Knoxville company that completed the Cumberland Avenue reconstruction.

The city says Central Street between the Old City railroad tracks and Woodland Avenue will be resurfaced during the project.

There will be a linear park between Pearl Place and Baxter Avenue created during the project. Landscaping, benches and other amenities will be added.

The Knoxville Utilities Board finished its part of the project and spent $1.85 million on gas line, water main and fire hydrant upgrades in the 10-block area.

“Aging infrastructure is a problem across the country, but KUB’s Century II program helps us avoid bigger problems down the road,” said Mintha Roach, KUB President and CEO. “It’s even better for customers when we can coordinate our work with the City’s improvements.”

Public investment in the Central Street Streetscapes Project is estimated at $7.85 million.

“The Central-Baxter intersection will be greener and more aesthetically pleasing, and the whole corridor will be more welcoming,” City of Knoxville Deputy Director of Redevelopment Anne Wallace said. “These improvements also will make it safer for people who are walking or bicycling.”

The Federal Highway Administration funded 80 percent of the project and the City funded 20 percent. It is expected to be completed by early 2019.