Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd to be interviewed by ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says Ashley Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Nightline.”

Judd, an early accuser of the now-disgraced Weinstein, has described an incident two decades ago in which she said he invited her to his hotel room, greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked if she would watch him shower.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Weinstein has also been fired from the production company he founded with his brother.