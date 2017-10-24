Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd to be interviewed by ABC News

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Ashley Judd arrives at the world premiere of “Divergent” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. ABC News says Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein. The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says Ashley Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Nightline.”

Judd, an early accuser of the now-disgraced Weinstein, has described an incident two decades ago in which she said he invited her to his hotel room, greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked if she would watch him shower.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Weinstein has also been fired from the production company he founded with his brother.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s