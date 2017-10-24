Tractor-trailer crashes into I-75 S work zone in Campbell County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
A tractor-trailer crashed into a work zone Tuesday while driving on Interstate-75 South. (Photo: TDOT)

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Transportation reminded drivers about using caution in work zones.

A tractor-trailer crashed into a work zone Tuesday while driving on Interstate-75 South. The crash happened near milemarker 136.

There is no more information at this time.

