Tractor-trailer crashes into I-75 S work zone in Campbell County

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Transportation reminded drivers about using caution in work zones.

A tractor-trailer crashed into a work zone Tuesday while driving on Interstate-75 South. The crash happened near milemarker 136.

There is no more information at this time.

