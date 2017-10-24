Sensors installed at Market Square parking garage to tell number of available spaces

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Sensors have been installed to detect how many parking spaces are available.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville is adding new sensors to the Market Square Parking Garage, allowing patrons to check for an open parking spot before entering.

The city teamed up with Parking Logix through the Public Building Authority to install the sensors. They cost between $10,000 and $20,000 to install per sensor. They count vehicles as they enter the garage, then report at the entrance how many spots are available.

Currently, the Market Square Garage is the only one with the sensors. The city will be reviewing the technology and if all goes well, could expand the program to Locust and State Street garages.

