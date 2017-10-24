Sen. Corker on POTUS: ‘Leave it to the professionals’

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Senator Bob Corker spoke about Niger and President Donald Trump on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

The senator from Tennessee spoke with ABC News Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Corker started the interview discussing an ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead and two Americans injured on Oct. 4. The Republican is the chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Stephanopoulos asked the senator about his recent criticism of President Trump.

On social media, the senator tweeted: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

Corker told ABC News, “I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about.”

Trump has hit back several times, including calling him “Liddle’ Bob Corker.”

Corker told ABC News, “When you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue in North Korea and the president continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state, and really move him away from successful diplomatic negotiations with China, which is key to this. You are taking us on a path to combat and so I want to support these efforts that are underway. The president undermines our secretary of state, raises tensions in the area by virtues of the tweets that he sends out and I would just like for him to just leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that is constructive for our country, the region and the world.”

The president will be meeting with Republican senators, including Corker, on tax reform Tuesday.

“If you start taking things off the table before you get started, you make that very difficult, ” said Corker. “What I hope is going to happen is the president will leave this effort to the tax-writing committees. Let them do their work and not begin taking things off the table that ought to be debated in these committees at the proper time.