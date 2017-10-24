Police seek help to identify dead boy found on Texas beach

Associated Press Published:
This undated artist rendering provided by the Galveston Police Department shows a depiction of a boy that police are asking for the public’s help to identify. The young boy’s body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas. Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons. (The Galveston Police Department via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.

Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday evening and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons.

Capt. Joshua Schirard says police don’t believe the death is related to Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas on Aug. 25. He says the body is in the early decomposition stages and there are no signs of major trauma.

Police are treating the case as a homicide as they wait for an autopsy report. They commissioned a sketch artist and released a portrait of the boy Sunday.

Schirard says, “Someone somewhere knows this child.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s