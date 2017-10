KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned tractor-trailer crashed in Knoxville early Tuesday morning.

Knoxville police say the crash happened on Parker Drive around 12:20 p.m.

Parker Drive between Loves Creek Rd and Springplace Blvd. will be closed until noon in order to clean up the scene. No hazardous materials were involved, according to the report.