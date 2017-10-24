More mosquito spraying in 2 Knox County neighborhoods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two more areas of Knox County have tested positive for West Nile virus and mosquito spraying is scheduled later this week.

Spraying will be conducted on Thursday, October 26, from 8:45 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Fourth Avenue and Tower Drive areas, weather permitting. Weather conditions like rain, high winds and temperatures below 55 can compromise the effectiveness of the spray. Decisions to cancel sprayings based on weather will be made at the time of spraying and announced the next day.

People are encouraged to stay indoors and keep pets inside or in the backyard during this time.

Follow-up spraying is scheduled on Thursday, November 9, again weather permitting.

Fourth Avenue spray area:

Cooper Street north of West Fifth Avenue

West Fifth Avenue from Cooper Street to Boyd Street

West Fourth Avenue; Elm Street; Marion Street

Dameron Avenue

Hatton Avenue

Burgess Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Elm Street to Wray Street

Lee Street

Bernard Avenue

Tower Drive spray area:

Aurora Lane

Charlene Lane

Woodale Drive

Old Central Avenue Pike

Steeple Chase Apartment complex

Pratt Road

Tower Drive

Lawrence Road

Caron Drive

Sierra Road

Chesswood Drive

Woodleaf Drive

Sanford Road

Lutie Road

Oakcrest Road

Tillman Road

Rowan Road south to Henrietta Drive

Henrietta Drive east to Willoway Drive

Delapp Drive

Griffins Gate Lane

Preventing mosquito bites and reducing mosquito habitats is the best way to reduce your risk of WNV. Officials recommend the following as long as mosquitoes are present:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear socks and long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

More tips can be found at http://www.knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.php