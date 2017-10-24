Man killed in overnight Sevierville crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Strawberry Plans man died early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Sevierville.

The Sevierville Police Department says a 2008 Ford F46 pickup truck owned by Comcast was going east on Boyd’s Creek Highway around 1:40 a.m., trying to turn north onto Highway 66, when it was hit by a 2008 Mercury Sable going north on highway 66. Witnesses said the Sable ran a red light.

The driver of the Sable, Dustin Cokins, 28, died, apparently as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Comcast truck, Jerry J. Benson Jr., 55, of Dandridge, was not hurt.

The accident is under investigation.