Loudon County Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County’s Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Since 1993, the organization has built 113 homes and made repairs on 35 others for disabled or elderly homeowners.

Although the group is small, they average at least six new homes built per year and say that number is growing thanks to more volunteers interested in helping their community.

“There are many ways a volunteer can be utilized, and it can be on the job site or in our home store. So matter what your interest is, where your passion is, if you want to help people, Habitat has a way for you to do that,” said Executive Director Tony Gibbons.

The Annual Houses and Hope Breakfast on Tuesday celebrated the loyal volunteers who have made their program so successful over the last 25 years while inviting others to join.