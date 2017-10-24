Knoxville Salvation Army needs bell ringers for 2017 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Salvation Army’s Knoxville Area Command is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 10, and they are currently in need of bell ringers.

The goal is to raise eight percent more money than last year. There are over 100 kettle locations in East Tennessee that must have a bell ringer to raise money. Salvation Army is looking for both volunteers and paid bell ringers.

Hiring sessions are being held every Wednesday at the N. Broadway campus in Knoxville. Those interested in applying may do so from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but people should be bring two forms of identification.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any of The Salvation Army’s programs, please call (865) 525-9401.