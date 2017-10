KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Student Nurses’ Association is hosting a race to help families in East Tennessee.

The Sprints for the Prints 5K Run and Walk will be held at Circle Park Oct. 28. The event will raise money for the Precious Prints Project, which provides a sterling finger print charm to families who have lost a child at area hospitals.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and parking is free in Lot G-10 on campus.

