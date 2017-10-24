Knoxville Police Department program helps train teen drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is conducting a two day program called T.R.A.C.K. to help train teen drivers.

Students ages 16-19 can receive personal training from skilled KPD defensive driving instructors on both their 18-acre driving track and in the classroom. The department says statistics say teen drivers lack knowledge and experience that correlates to the leading cases of teen driving deaths.

The course includes four hours of interactive course curriculum and eight hours of in-car experience. Teen drivers must have a valid driver’s license, no learner’s permit. They must also have a safe, insured vehicle, proof of insurance, registration form and release of liability form.

Positions are still available in November and December. Those interested should fill out an application online and submit a $125 check in the name of “City of Knoxville.” If a student cannot attend, he or she can reschedule.

More online: Fill out the application form