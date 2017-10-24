Kids hit during Knox County DUI accident discuss what happened

Related Coverage KPD: Driver arrested for DUI after striking two children with truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two 10-year-olds are still recovering after their football fundraiser Saturday morning took a turn their families never imagined.

“When it hit me, I didn’t even see it,” said Malachi Montgomery.

Montgomery and his best friend, Boyd Rush Flack III, were alongside Magnolia Avenue near Castle around 8:45 a.m. when a police say Ford F150 driven by Edward James ran off the roadway and hit the children. Both have concussions, cuts, and scrapes. Their parents say they’re lucky to be alive.

“I tried to get out of the way, but I tripped on the sidewalk and that’s when he hit me,” said Flack.

“We’re standing there and the next thing you know we’re screaming and running it’s a blink of an eye. We never even seen it in time to say, ‘Move!’ or ‘Get out the way!'” said Jackie Gunn.

The families said they didn’t believe what they were seeing, not knowing what happened to their children.

“We thought they were dead. We honestly thought they were dead,” said Gunn.

The two will return to school for the first time since the accident this week. These families want justice for the driver who is charged with a DUI. He told officers he didn’t know what happened.