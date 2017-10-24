I-81 South in Jefferson County closed for ‘major accident’ with multiple injuries

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: TDOT Smartway)

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported at mile marker 1 on the southbound side just before 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency called it a “major accident” and said there were multiple injuries.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land. Northbound traffic is affected by the crash as well.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates to this breaking story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s