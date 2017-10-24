DockDogs brings canine aquatics championships to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – DockDogs Worldwide is holding its 2017 World Championships in Knoxville this year at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The competition and Golden Paw Awards will feature dogs competing in aquatics events

“The DockDogs championships are produced by a team of event specialists and dog enthusiasts,” Chad Culver, Senior Director of Visit Knoxville Sports Commission said. “We have had an amazing experience working with DockDogs Worldwide to bring this event to Knoxville. Who wouldn’t like working with people that love dogs! This event will be just as fun for the spectators as it is for the dogs. Plus, with a local club like Smokey Mountain DockDogs, more people will be able to see if their pups have what it takes.”

Tickets are on sale on line. Adults 16 and older are $8, Kids 3 to 16 are $5, an advance family pack of four tickets is $20 and children under 3 are free. The event is Saturday, October 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, October 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.