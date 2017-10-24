BBB, AAA to host free shred day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee and AAA are hosting a shred day.

East Tennesseans can go to two locations Oct. 28 for free mobile shred services. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

AAA members may bring up to 5 storage boxes of paper and non-members may bring three boxes to the AAA West Knoxville office at 110 Captial Drive.

People and small business owners can bring two storage boxes or two brown grocery sacks to the BBB of Greater East Tennessee Office at 255 N. Peters Rd.

