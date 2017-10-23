Woman found downstream from crash that sent car into swollen river

Police at the scene where a car went into the Little Pigeon River.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews responded to Greenbrier Road along the Little Pigeon River around 4 p.m. Monday after a three vehicle crash sent a car off the road into the swollen river.

Crews located the vehicle shortly before 6:30 p.m.  The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the woman driving the car was found downstream from the scene of the crash. She was taken to Leconte Medical Center where her condition is unknown.

Pittman Center police, Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers and Sevier County rescue crews responded to the scene, near the intersection of U.S. 321 and Greenbrier Road, near the entrance to the park.

 

