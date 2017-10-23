Witnesses say train derailment was a terrifying scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Crews have been working all day long to clean up the site where a train derailed around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Norfolk Southern, the company in charge of the train involved, says the site has been cleared.

Witnesses to the derailment say it was a terrifying situation.

Grover Broyles was waiting for the train to pass when he heard a loud noise.

“It sounded like an explosion, like a bomb going off and it felt like a rumble like an earthquake,” said Broyles. “I was sitting there and I heard a big loud boom. I looked and I saw the train swaying and cars flying off going right and left.”

That’s when he realized he, and the cars behind him, were not safe.

“I backed up and I got turned around and was telling people they need to turn around and go out.”

Broyles described the scene as chaotic.

“People were in a panic mode so I called 911 and it was horrible.”

The sound Broyles described as an explosion was heard by people all over the Inskip area.

“We just heard three really loud back to back booms, like boom, boom, boom,” said Justin Daly. “The third one shook the house a little bit it was so loud.”

Daily says at first he thought the sound was thunder.

“It was so loud that I definitely went outside to check it out and that’s when I heard the train kind of lock down and shut down, so, I thought it must be the train derailment,” said Daly.

With the railroad tracks being in the Daly’s backyard, this isn’t something the family feels comfortable with.

“We are by far the closest to the railroad station. It was scary knowing my son’s room is back there was very scary.”