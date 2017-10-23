Vols prepare to play against Kentucky

Related Coverage Tide rolls over the Vols 45-7 in Third Saturday matchup

Head Coach Butch Jones will speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at noon. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a defeat against Alabama, the University of Tennessee Volunteers prepare for their game against rival Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide beat Tennessee in Tuscaloosa 45-7.

Alabama entered the game a 36.5 point favorite, the largest spread in the storied rivalry. The largest margin of victory remains in 2016, when Alabama rolled past the Vols 49-10 at Neyland Stadium.

The Wildcats are fresh off a loss to Mississippi State. So far, the team’s record is 5-2.

The Vols will travel to Lexington for a kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

