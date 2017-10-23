Vols prepare to play against Kentucky

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones encourages his players as they run off the field during the first half an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Head Coach Butch Jones will speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at noon. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a defeat against Alabama, the University of Tennessee Volunteers prepare for their game against rival Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide beat Tennessee in Tuscaloosa 45-7.

Alabama entered the game a 36.5 point favorite, the largest spread in the storied rivalry. The largest margin of victory remains in 2016, when Alabama rolled past the Vols 49-10 at Neyland Stadium.

The Wildcats are fresh off a loss to Mississippi State. So far, the team’s record is 5-2.

The Vols will travel to Lexington for a kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Related: Tide rolls over the Vols 45-7 in Third Saturday matchup

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s