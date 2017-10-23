Rocky Top girl, 6, asking for blankets for homeless for her birthday

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – A six-year-old Rocky Top girl wants one thing for her birthday this year: to collect blankets for the homeless.

Kenzie Ridenour turns seven at the end of the month and her parents say her biggest wish for her birthday is for people to bring blankets to her birthday party so she can pass them out to the homeless as winter gets closer.

Kenzie’s father, Dustin Ridenour, said his son and daughter saw a homeless person under a bridge near their house and started asking questions about what the less fortunate do when it gets cold outside.

“Kenzie told us, ‘Mommy, Daddy, I want people who come to my birthday party to bring some old blankets for the homeless so I can hand them out,” Ridenour said.

When she’s not collecting blankets, Kenzie enjoys cheerleading at her elementary school and takes great pride in cheering on her brother’s football team. Her father said she also loves being around her family. Her grandmother, Kim Haun, adds that Kenzie also loves hunting.

You can drop off blankets for Kenzie at Family Homes at 6558 Clinton Highway in Knoxville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you can’t make it by during business hours, you can also leave them at the front of the business and staff will collect them.