Police activity shuts down Old Callahan Drive

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Old Callahan Drive shut down around 1 a.m. Monday due to police activity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police activity shut down a roadway near Clinton Highway in Knoxville early Monday morning.

Old Callahan Drive shut down around 1 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene told WATE 6 On Your Side that they heard several gunshots fired overnight.

“It was probably about 8 to 10 rounds at the time,” said Timmy Mahan. “It was just like ‘bam, bam, bam’ and all the cops got their vest on and got their guns and rushed over here to the Hardees.”

The WATE crew saw several arrests being made.

There is no more information at this time.

