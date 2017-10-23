Marine from Tennessee identified as man killed in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Marines have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Waikiki as 23-year-old Sgt. William Brown.

Police say that Brown, a Tennessee native, was stabbed in the chest Saturday morning after an altercation at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

Brown was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Honolulu police Capt. Walter Ozeki said multiple people were at the scene and three suspects were arrested a few blocks away on suspicion of second-degree murder. The suspects are a 21-year-old man and two teens, a boy and a girl, between the ages of 14 and 16.

Brown was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, according to a statement by the 3rd Marine Division. He joined the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines on Nov. 17, 2012 and was promoted to sergeant on Oct. 1.

His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, according to the Marines.

“He had qualities we value in our Marine non-commissioned officers,” Lt. Col. Steven Eastin said. “His death is tragic and the battalion joins his family in grief. He will always be loved and remembered.”

The Marines are cooperating with Honolulu police in the investigation.

Although police said the two cases are unrelated, another person was killed by stabbing on Friday in Honolulu County. That was a 73-year-old woman found dead on a farm with multiple stab wounds.