Man arrested in Sevier County for South Knoxville bank robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon for robbing a bank earlier in the day in South Knoxville.

The FBI says officers were called to Regions Bank, 7320 Chapman Highway, around 12:20 p.m. for a robbery. Witnesses said a man came in, forcibly grabbed cash from a bank teller and fled south on Chapman Highway in a blue Ford Mustang driven by someone else.

Shortly after, Christopher Wayne Best, 29, was arrested in Sevier County and charged with the robbery. No other information has been released.