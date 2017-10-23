Man arrested in Sevier County for South Knoxville bank robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Regions Bank on Chapman Highway (Google Streetview)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon for robbing a bank earlier in the day in South Knoxville.

The FBI says officers were called to Regions Bank, 7320 Chapman Highway, around 12:20 p.m. for a robbery. Witnesses said a man came in, forcibly grabbed cash from a bank teller and fled south on Chapman Highway in a blue Ford Mustang driven by someone else.

Shortly after, Christopher Wayne Best, 29, was arrested in Sevier County and charged with the robbery. No other information has been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s