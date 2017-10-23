Knoxville police search for witnesses in possible indecent exposure case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is on the run after exposing himself to children in Knoxville.

Knoxville police say the suspect exposed himself to children at a Walmart at 6777 Clinton Highway on Oct. 9.

There were two incidents reported to store employees. A mother and her children witnessed one incident and an adult male reported the second. All of the witnesses left the store before police arrived, according to the report.

A possible suspect was identified and detained for questioning before being released.

Investigators are asking for the witnesses who reported the incidents to contact the department at 865-215-7212.

 

 

