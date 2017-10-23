Knoxville historic house sits frozen in time with dark, rich history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tucked away behind large trees on Dandridge Avenue in Knoxville, the Mabry-Hazen house sits seemingly frozen in time.

Evelyn Hazen died in 1987 and was the end of the Mabry Hazen line. She died unmarried and childless after her 15 year engagement ended in a scandalous lawsuit. In her will, Hazen stated the house was to be turned into a museum or everything auctioned off and the house razed to the ground. Today, the house and its original furnishings sit almost exactly as they have for the last 159 years. Storyteller Laura Still recounts the home’s history and ghostly visitors in her book, “A Haunted History of Knoxville.”

“I think she wanted a place to go back to,” said Still. “I think she felt that her spirit would never be at home anywhere else. That’s why I feel like if she’s haunting something, it may not be here at Old Gray, but she may be visiting the house.”

Hazen and her family are buried in the Old Gray Cemetery, which was created in 1851 and is known for its own ghosts. Some people believe the spirits of the Mabry-Hazen family may reside elsewhere.

Mark Twain wrote about the family’s deadly gun fight in his memoirs “Life on the Mississippi.” The triple homicide resulted in the deaths of Joseph Mabry and his son on Gay Street in 1882. Their ghosts are said to still haunt the area.

“You might hear young Joe running every now and then just caught in the loop of that last fatal decision to run out and join the gun battle,” said Still.

During the 1970’s Hazen moved out of her room and into another after encounters with a haunting from her own past.

“Her friend Jack McKnight who she spent many weeks with in New York City had returned back to Knoxville and would appear here in the room,” said Patrick Hollis, director of the Mabry House. “Evelyn would actually converse with him and tell her friends about her conversations with Jack.”

