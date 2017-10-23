Knoxville businesses struggle after train derailment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Business owners were picking up the pieces after a train derailment in Knoxville over the weekend. Nearly 20 cars carrying shipping materials slipped off the tracks late Saturday. Some of those cars slammed into buildings nearby. Employers assessed the damage on Monday. One man said the accident is putting him out of business.

“We are still in shock and awe,” said Alan Monhollan, owner of Fiber Tech.

Monhollan got a call that a rail car slammed into his boat repair shop. He ran over and saw a gaping hole in his business.

Previous story: Norfolk Southern: Train derailment scene cleared, new track expected to be completed

“Thankful there wasn’t any employees here working during that time,” said Monhollan.

He said the damage is putting him out of business for now. His biggest worry was not being able to serve his customers.

Michael Armstrong, a business owner next door, was concerned about this as well. His business, Glassworxx, was not damaged but he said road closures for the next few days will make him lose $4,000. Even so, Armstrong was grateful his situation isn’t worse

“Once upon a time, I was going to rent that building over that Alan (Monhollan) is in but thank God I didn’t,” he said.

One other business, Gerdau Construction Products, received significant damage. A portion of Inskip Drive was still closed on Monday. Armstrong hear the road will be back open on Thursday.