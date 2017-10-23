How Knoxville Fire Department prepares for hazardous spills after train derailments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 300 Knoxville firefighters are prepared to respond to a train derailment in the event there are hazardous materials in the rail cars. Firefighters are able to figure out what contents are on the train and whether people need to leave.

“We are one of the very few cities in the area that is 100 percent hazardous materials technicians,” said Capt. Matthew Perkinson with the Knoxville Fire Hazardous Materials Unit.

Capt. Perkinson said it is common for trains to transport materials through Knoxville. However, he said responders don’t know its contents until an emergency.

“The rail system does not publish a list to us as far as what is moving through at what time,” he said.

Once the first unit arrives on scene, he said they work to identify the contents of the rail cars. He said this can be done in minutes.

“There’s a universal labeling system that every hazardous material that’s being transported on railway or water has got to be identified,” he said.

Then, they get with the engineer of the train. Capt. Perkinson said it’s mandated by law that the carrier provides paperwork of what they are carrying. In the event there is a threat to the public, the fire department works with the Knox County EMA.

“They have ways of contacting the general population and advising whether we should shelter in place or evacuate that area,” he said.

CSX trains also travel through Knoxville. In addition to obtaining a list of materials, Norfolk Southern said emergency responders can use an app to identify the contents of each train. Knox County EMA was aware of the app. Knoxville Fire said it doesn’t use it.