Good weather means good pumpkin crop, high attendance

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — In the midst of fall, local farms have opened their doors — and fields for visitors looking for homegrown fall.

The owner of Deep Well Farm in Lenoir City says in the months leading up to “pumpkin season” were just right.

“It didn’t hurt us all that much this year. It’s gotten dry right here in the last, but our pumpkins are already made. We plant pumpkins the first of July. And they set on pretty fast,” said V.W. Lingenfelter.

A warm summer and above average rain meant this season’s crops are better than the last. In fact, since January 1st East Tennessee is 4.15 inches above the average amount of rain.

“It affects the crops, it affects how much dust there is around here or how much mud there is. It affects our corn bay, it affects our pumpkin crop too,” said Lingenfelter.

Good season or bad season, Lingenfelter says the farm stays in business because of returning visitors every year.

“It is a very special bond and a very special memory that we’ve had for 5 years. We take the same picture, in the same spot, and we get to see how the kids have grown every year,” said visitor Brooke Henry.

Henry is part of a larger group that comes to Deep Well Farm every year. This trip marks their fifth and they’re not alone. They come with their children, ages 5-10.

This kind of repeat visitor is what Lingenfelter says makes him love what he does.