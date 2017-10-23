Free medical, dental clinic coming to Gray, Tenn.

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is coming to Gray, Tenn. from Nov. 3-5 to provide a free mobile medical clinic delivering dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, children and families.

All services are free, and no identification is required for the services. Patients can park at the Appalachian Fairgrounds at 100 Lakeview Street. The parking lot will open by 12 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets will be distributed starting at 3 a.m. and patients will be seen by chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Services will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays as well as eyeglass prescriptions, free eyeglasses, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

“Americans are in dire need of dental and vision care,” said remote Remote Area Medical founder & president Stan Brock. “No matter how much we talk about improving our healthcare system, unless we add vision and dental coverage, people in this country will continue to be in pain and suffering just because they don’t have access to a doctor or can’t afford one.”