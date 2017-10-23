Former ORNL employee indicted on child porn charge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Oak Ridge National Labs employee has been indicted on a child porn charge.

John W. Krueger, 54, faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment, which was filed last week, says between December 2016 and February 2017, he was found to be in possession of more than 50 images that included a minor taking part in sexual activity.

The indictment names several Department of Energy computer forensics and information technology employees as witnesses in the case.

ORNL says Krueger was employed there as an isotope production manager from December 2007 through March 2017. He was being held in the Roane County jail.