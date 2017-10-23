Former ORNL employee indicted on child porn charge

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
John Krueger (source: Roane County Sheriff's Office)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Oak Ridge National Labs employee has been indicted on a child porn charge.

John W. Krueger, 54, faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment, which was filed last week, says between December 2016 and February 2017, he was found to be in possession of more than 50 images that included a minor taking part in sexual activity.

The indictment names several Department of Energy computer forensics and information technology employees as witnesses in the case.

ORNL says Krueger was employed there as an isotope production manager from December 2007 through March 2017. He was being held in the Roane County jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s