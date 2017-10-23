East Tennessee veterans honored in Newport

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Lawmakers, soldiers and veterans gathered Monday in Newport to honor East Tennesseans who served.

The ceremony took place at the Newport National Guard Armory where a tank was put on display. New military flags were also raised on the spot. Veterans hope the display will be a sign of unity.

“This pays tribute to some of the people who lost their lives. And the people still here, that they will have something to, you know the young kids, they visit this all the time,” said veteran Sherrell Shults.

State Rep. Jeremy Faison and Maj. Gen. Max Haston with the Tennessee National Guard were also there for the ceremony.