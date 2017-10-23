Anderson County Courthouse campers raise money for Family Drug Treatment Court

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – People were camped outside the Anderson County Courthouse on Monday night for a good cause.

Anderson County is joining the national campaign of “Red Ribbon Week,” hoping to raise enough money to fill the funding gap for the Family Drug Treatment Court program. The goal, organizers say, is to break the generational cycle of substance abuse that unfortunately affects many children and teens.

“There are so many who need this program, so we’re reaching out to everyone and anybody to seize the problem – to businesses and individual businesses that have trouble finding employees who can pass drug screenings. And this aims to help. There is an employment component to this program.” said one of the campers.

The group hopes to raise $33,000 to fill the funding gap.