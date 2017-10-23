Affordable Care Act enrollment events to be held in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be an Affordable Care Act enrollment fair in Knoxville for residents to learn more about their options.

“The Affordable Care Act is still an available resource,” Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said. “During open enrollment, we want to make it as easy as possible for all Knoxville residents to get access to the information they need so they can decide if ACA coverage is right for them.”

The event will be held Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street.

There will be enrollment and re-enrollment events across the city during November and December.

Events will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Cherokee Health Systems and South Knox Community Center.

At the events, trained counselors will be providing free assistance to people who want to apply for health coverage. Anyone wishing to apply must have their social security number (or document numbers for legal immigrants), employer and income information, policy numbers for any current health insurance plans covering household members and a completed Employer Coverage Tool.

For more information on the events, call 311 or visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/ACA.

Events:

Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave Nov. 4: noon-5 p.m. Nov. 21: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cherokee Health Systems, 2018 Western Avenue Nov. 11: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

South Knox Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike Nov. 14: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec 12: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

