1 dead after being struck by car in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after a person died from being struck by a vehicle Saturday.

Investigators say Jacqueline Russell, 32, and Ricky Golden, 48, were staying at a barn on Rocky Hollow Road. Russell claims Edmond Earl Stanley, 22, harassed them during an argument.

Stanley told them “you don’t know who you’re messing with” before striking Golden with his truck, according to Russell.

The witness took the victim to the intersection of Red Hill Road and Rocky Hollow Road to get help from EMS and the deputies.

Golden died as a result of his injuries.

Stanely’s vehicle was found during a traffic stop. Stanley is being held at the Hawkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond and faces charges for second-degree murder.