ALCOA (WATE) – No injuries were reported after a plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Caitlin Darras with McGhee Tyson said they received an alert about a mechanical diversion involving a Delta MD80 around 9:24 a.m. The plane received a mechanical alert while in flight from Atlanta and, out of caution, diverted to Knoxville.

Darras says the flight landed safely and a crew checked the plane for any issues.

There is no further information at this time.