Overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic

By Published:
(Credit: TDOT Smartway Cameras)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An overturned tractor trailer on I-40 is impacting traffic on Sunday night.

The crash happened at exit 387A, which is the I-275 N/Lexington off ramp.

It was reported at 8:49 p.m. and is expected to be cleared by 3:00 a.m.

Westbound traffic is affected with the right-most lane blocked.

Nothing is impacting eastbound traffic.

We reached out to Rural Metro, and they say they are on the scene. They cannot confirm if there are any injuries at this time.

Be sure to stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s