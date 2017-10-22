Ministry uses horses to teach foster kids about Christ

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE)–For The Coin Ranch Ministries, scripture and horses go hand-in-hand.

“When you think about the working relationship between us and the horses and God and us, it can be very, very similar,” said Todd Beasley with The Coin Ranch Ministries. ” I started realizing that horses are mentioned a lot in the bible.”

The ministry works with foster kids and at risk youth to teach them biblical foundations and horsemanship.

“As a cancer survivor I felt like I always wanted to give something back and the Lord really laid this on my heart,” said Founder Mack Clark.

“Over the last four years, Co in Ranch has helped 12 to 25 kids a month from April to October”

“We’re taking kids out of some situations that are less than normal and so we’re wanting to give them a little bit of normalcy,” said Clark. “We’re wanting them to experience people that’s giving of themselves specifically for them.”

The ministry also wants to make sure the kids know they are loved.

“Our first job is to love on the kids,” said Beasley. “It’s called The Coin Ranch because we want to tell them God loves them and so do we because of that.”

To volunteer or donate to The Coin Ranch Ministry visit their website.