Tim Tebow delivers rousing speech ahead of Tennessee’s tilt with Crimson Tide

(WATE) – Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow delivered an impassioned pep talk to the Vols (3-3, 0-3 in the SEC) on SEC Nation, which was live from Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday morning.

“Put down the four and five stars [recruits], put down the titles, put down the slogans, because they don’t work,” said Tebow. “Don’t let slogans define you. You step up and let one thing define you. That’s your effort.”

It wasn't even 9am and @TimTebow had us ready to run through a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/UrwRpGGW0E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2017

Tebow went on to talk about how Alabama (7-0, 4-0 in the SEC) is better than the Vols in every way.

“Everybody wants to talk about discipline and hard work and all these things, but I don’t believe in them,” Tebow continued. “Because when you care about something, that’s what makes you get up and work. That’s what makes you have discipline.

Tennessee heads into their contest with the Crimson Tide as a 37-point underdog – the second-largest spread ever in a matchup of two SEC teams. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Volunteers just a 2.2 percent chance of upsetting #1 Alabama.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.