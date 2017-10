KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police dispatch confirms to WATE 6 On Your Side that there is a train derailment in the 2,000 block of East Inskip Avenue.

At this time Knoxville police say at least 50 cars are derailed, and some rail cars have made contact with nearby buildings.

Our news crews are on the way to the scene, but we are seeing report it images of the crash.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.