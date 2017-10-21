Knoxville Police: Driver arrested for DUI after striking two children with truck

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man wass arrested for suspicion of DUI Saturday morning after striking two 10-year-old children after he had ran off the roadway.

Knoxville police arrived on the scene of Magnolia Avenue near Castle around 8:45 a.m.

Upon arrival officers found that a Ford F-150 had ran off the roadway and struck the two children.

The driver told officers he wasn’t sure how the incident happened. Both children were transported to UT hospital for treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition.