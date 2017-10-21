Knox County Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who robbed a gas station, Friday night.

According to KCSO, a white male entered the Rocky Top Market on Kingston Pike around 10:45 armed with a knife. He then demanded money and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as white male ranging in age from 30 – 40 years old. He has a thin build and is approximately 5’7″. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

 

 

