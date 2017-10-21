East Tennessee schools recognized for performance, progress

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s 2017 Reward schools were announced Friday afternoon by Education Commissioner Candice McQueen, which includes the top 5 percent of schools for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for student growth.

“These schools represent what is possible for students in Tennessee as they exemplify excellence in performance or progress and in some cases, both,” Commissioner McQueen said. “We want to replicate this success across the state and continue to celebrate the hard work ofour educators and students happening in classrooms every day.”

169 schools in 60 districts across East Tennessee received these rewards. Of the 2017 Reward schools, 59 are being recognized for performance, 85 are recognized for progress, and 25 schools are Reward schools both for performance and progress. The complete list of Reward schools in our area is below.

Reward Performance and Progress

Maryville High

Coulter Grove Intermediate

Reward Performance

John Sevier Elementary

Sam Houston Elementary

Foothills Elementary

Grassy Fork Elementary

Mt. Carmel Elementary

Blue Grass Elementary

Gap Creek Elementary

Sequoyah Elementary

L & N Stem Academy

Highland Park Elementary

Reward Progress

North Clinton Elementary

Carpenters Middle

Fairview Elementary

Friendsville Elementary

Lanier Elementary

Montvale Elementary

Frank P. Brown Elementary

Pine View Elementary

South Cumberland Elementary

Allardt Elementary

Pine Haven Elementary

Bean Station Elementary

Lincoln Heights Middle School

Dandridge Elementary

East Knox Elementary

Pleasant Ridge Elementary

Whittle Springs Middle

Englewood Elementary

Tellico Plains High School

Kingston Elementary

Robbins Elementary

New Center Elementary

Seymour Middle School