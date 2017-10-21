East Tennessee schools recognized for performance, progress

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s 2017 Reward schools were announced Friday afternoon by Education Commissioner Candice McQueen, which includes the top 5 percent of schools for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for student growth.
“These schools represent what is possible for students in Tennessee as they exemplify excellence in performance or progress and in some cases, both,” Commissioner McQueen said. “We want to replicate this success across the state and continue to celebrate the hard work ofour educators and students happening in classrooms every day.”
169 schools in 60 districts across East Tennessee received these rewards. Of the 2017 Reward schools, 59 are being recognized for performance, 85 are recognized for progress, and 25 schools are Reward schools both for performance and progress. The complete list of Reward schools in our area is below.
Reward Performance and Progress
- Maryville High
- Coulter Grove Intermediate
Reward Performance
- John Sevier Elementary
- Sam Houston Elementary
- Foothills Elementary
- Grassy Fork Elementary
- Mt. Carmel Elementary
- Blue Grass Elementary
- Gap Creek Elementary
- Sequoyah Elementary
- L & N Stem Academy
- Highland Park Elementary
Reward Progress
- North Clinton Elementary
- Carpenters Middle
- Fairview Elementary
- Friendsville Elementary
- Lanier Elementary
- Montvale Elementary
- Frank P. Brown Elementary
- Pine View Elementary
- South Cumberland Elementary
- Allardt Elementary
- Pine Haven Elementary
- Bean Station Elementary
- Lincoln Heights Middle School
- Dandridge Elementary
- East Knox Elementary
- Pleasant Ridge Elementary
- Whittle Springs Middle
- Englewood Elementary
- Tellico Plains High School
- Kingston Elementary
- Robbins Elementary
- New Center Elementary
- Seymour Middle School