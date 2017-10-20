Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Cooper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a one-year-old beagle mix named Cooper. Cooper is already housebroken, knows how to sit and stay, and has gone through obedience training.

Cooper had to have a leg amputated when he was young, but he doesn’t let that stop him from being active.

Meanwhile, Young-Williams Animal Center is gearing up for its Furry Fall Festival. There will be plenty of pet and family-friendly activities, including information about how to keep your dog or cat healthy. The event is Sunday, November 5, at the Division Street location. More than 50 vendors will be taking part and there will be adoptable animals on site.

For more information on adopting Cooper or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.