Walk to End Alzheimer’s to talk place at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people will be walking to end Alzheimer’s in October.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a walk Oct. 28. WATE 6 On Your Side is a sponsor for the event.

The fundraising event will unite people across East Tennessee in raising awareness for the care, support and research. Alzheimer’s is the only cause of death in the top 10 in the country that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed, according to the association.

The walk will be at Zoo Knoxville and registration begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit the event’s website.