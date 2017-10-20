Vols-themed Halloween decorations garners lots of attention

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville couple is getting a lot of attention for the Halloween display in the front yard of their home.

Stacy and Maria Cutshaw set up a bench with two skeletons decked out in orange. But it’s the sign next to the display that’s generating the buzz. It says “Waiting on a National Championship.”

The Cutshaws say they are huge Vols fans and support the team to the death. They aren’t trying to make a statement against Tennessee head coach Butch ones, they’re just trying to have a little fun with the team and Halloween.

After Maria posted a photo of the display last week on Facebook, it’s taken off.

“We never expected it to get so many shares,” said Stacy.

The couple says the display also gets a lot of attention from passing motorists.

Tennessee takes on #1 Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.