Vols-themed Halloween decorations garners lots of attention

By Published:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville couple is getting a lot of attention for the Halloween display in the front yard of their home.

Stacy and Maria Cutshaw set up a bench with two skeletons decked out in orange. But it’s the sign next to the display that’s generating the buzz. It says “Waiting on a National Championship.”

The Cutshaws say they are huge Vols fans and support the team to the death. They aren’t trying to make a statement against Tennessee head coach Butch ones, they’re just trying to have a little fun with the team and Halloween.

After Maria posted a photo of the display last week on Facebook, it’s taken off.

“We never expected it to get so many shares,” said Stacy.

The couple says the display also gets a lot of attention from passing motorists.

Tennessee takes on #1 Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s